Mass. AG: Vaccines Should Be Required for Public Employees

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, seen as a possible candidate for governor next year, is calling for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for public employees, saying it is a matter of public safety.
“Look, you’re there, you’re getting paid by the taxpayer — you have an obligation, whether it’s delivering public health or public safety,” the Democrat said Tuesday during an appearance on Boston Public Radio. “You’re interacting with the public. That’s a part of your job, by definition.”
People have a right to refuse a vaccine or seek a health or religious exemption, but Healey suggested those abstaining may effectively forfeit the right to public-sector employment.
Responding to vaccine hesitancy among state police and corrections officers, Healey said in March that vaccines should be mandated for those employees.
Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.
Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, who has yet to say whether he will seek a third term, has hesitated to mandate vaccines.
During her radio appearance Tuesday, Healey also urged the public to be wary of various vaccine-related scams, many of which are an attempt to steal personal information.