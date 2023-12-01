Mass. airman killed in Osprey crash off Japan earlier this week

A Massachusetts airman was reportedly killed when a U.S. Air Force Osprey crashed during a training mission off Japan on Wednesday.

The Pittsfield Police Department said in a social media post Friday that U.S. Air Force member Jacob "Jake" Galliher, a 2017 graduate of Taconic High School, died in the crash. Only one of the eight crew members has been confirmed dead by the U.S. Air Force, and they have not released the names of any of them.

"The Pittsfield Police Department extends its condolences to the family of U.S. Air Force member Jacob 'Jake' Galliher, a 2017 graduate of Taconic H.S.," the department's Facebook post said. "Jake served his country proudly. Jake was one of 8 crew members flying in an Osprey V-22 which crashed in the ocean off the coast of Japan on Nov. 29th. Jacob's body has been identified as the only crew member found so far."

The police department said Galliher leaves behind a wife and two sons, a 2-year-old and a 6-week-old, "as well as his loving family in Lanesborough."

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

The Osprey is a hybrid aircraft that takes off and lands like a helicopter, but during flight it can rotate its propellers forward and cruise much faster like an airplane.

Ospreys have had a number of accidents in the past, including in Japan, where they are deployed at U.S. and Japanese military bases.

The Japanese coast guard said it received an emergency call Wednesday afternoon from a fishing boat near the crash site off Yakushima, an island south of Kagoshima on the southern main island of Kyushu.

Coast guard aircraft and patrol boats found one male crew member, who was later pronounced dead by a doctor at a nearby port, an official said. They also found gray debris believed to be from the aircraft and an empty inflatable life raft in an area about 1 kilometer off the eastern coast of Yakushima. Search and rescue operations are continuing on Friday.

A U.S. military V-22 Osprey aircraft with eight personnel on board crashed into the sea near Japan's Yakushima island. (Photo by Elmurod Usubaliev/Anadolu via Getty Images)

U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command said in a statement that the CV-22B Osprey was from Yokota Air Base and assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing. The aircraft had departed from the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Yamaguchi prefecture and crashed on its way to Kadena Air Base on Okinawa.

While the U.S. Marine Corps flies most of the Ospreys based in Japan, the Air Force also has some deployed there.

Last year, Air Force Special Operations Command ordered a temporary stand down of its Osprey fleet following back-to-back safety incidents where the Osprey clutch slipped, causing an uneven distribution of power to Osprey's rotors.

The Marine Corps and Navy have reported similar clutch slips, and each service has worked to address the issue in their aircraft, however clutch failure was also cited in a 2022 fatal U.S. Marine Corps Osprey crash that killed five.

According to the investigation of that crash, “dual hard clutch engagement” led to engine failure.

Separately, a U.S. Marine Corps Osprey with 23 Marines aboard crashed on a northern Australian island in August, killing three Marines and critically injuring at least five others who were onboard during a multinational training exercise.