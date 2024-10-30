Person taken to hospital after crash at Mass. and Cass in Boston

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after a crash in the area known as Mass. and Cass in Boston Wednesday.

Police confirmed they were investigating the crash at Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard. The victim was taken to Boston Medical Center. Their condition was not clear.

An NBC10 Boston crew at the scene reports a Boston police cruiser was apparently involved in the crash.

More details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.