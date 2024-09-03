Massachusetts

Mass. announces 2 new West Nile virus cases, risk levels raised in 9 communities

The two cases were in a man in his 50s in Suffolk County and a man in his 80s in Middlesex County, state health officials said

By Marc Fortier

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced two new human cases of West Nile virus on Tuesday and said risk levels have been raised in nine area communities.

The two cases, in a man in his 50s in Suffolk County and a man in his 80s in Middlesex County, bring the total number of human cases in the state this year to six.

As a result of the new cases, health officials have raised the West Nile virus risk levels in Arlington, Belmont, Chelsea, Malden, Medford, Melrose, Revere, Saugus and Winthrop to high.

“The risk of West Nile virus in Massachusetts will continue until the first hard frost. While the temperatures may be a bit cooler, September is still within the peak time for West Nile virus activity in Massachusetts,” Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein said in a statement. “As we all adjust to our post-summer schedules, one routine that everyone should continue is using mosquito repellent when outdoors.”

There have been 286 West Nile virus positive mosquito samples detected so far this year across the state. The risk of human infection is moderate or high in Greater Boston and is also elevated in parts of Barnstable, Bristol, Essex, Hampden, Plymouth and Worcester counties.

West Nile virus is typically transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. There wer six human cases last year.

