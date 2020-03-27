Mass. Announces State Income Tax Filing Deadline Being Extended to July 15 Due to Coronavirus

Gov. Charlie Baker announced Friday an agreement to extend the 2019 state individual income tax filing deadline to July 15 amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement from the administration.

The previous deadline was April 15.

The income tax relief is automatic and taxpayers do not need to file additional forms to qualify, the statement said.

"Massachusetts will move the state personal income tax filing and payment deadline to July 15, consistent with the federal government, in order to provide additional flexibility to filers during this crisis," said Baker.

Senate President Karen E. Spilka added that addressing the immediate needs facing Massachusetts residents is the top priority during the COVID-19 public health crisis.

"Our message is clear: residents should stay home and avoid social contact to be safe," said Spilka. "Extending the tax deadline helps us accomplish that goal and provides peace of mind."

The legislation will be filed in the near future to finance the extension, according to the statement.

Individuals with questions or concerns regarding taxes should contact the Massachusetts of Revenue at 617-887-6367.