Mass. Auditor Candidate's Ex-Wife Accused Him of Emotional, Verbal Abuse During Divorce, Leaked Docs Say

Less than a month until Election Day, leaked court records have surfaced from the divorce of Republican nominee for Massachusetts auditor Anthony Amore.

The documents show Amore’s wife filed for a restraining order in 2009 — a month after filing for divorce. She alleged emotional and verbal abuse, said he "shoved" her and also threatened "revenge," according to the documents.

She also told the court she was concerned her husband owned a gun. A judge granted a temporary restraining order requiring Amore to vacate his family’s home and forfeit his gun to police. He ended up getting it back months later, after the divorce.

According to documents, DCF initially supported Elsa Amore’s allegations, but a year later reversed its ruling, saying it was wrong to support them in the first place.

"Divorce is painful and takes a toll on all members of the family. Mine was no different," Anthony Amore told NBC10 Boston in a statement. "It is deeply disappointing that my opponent would stoop to attacking my family simply to win political office. This level of ruthlessness is not what the people of Massachusetts need or want."

Amore is the only candidate in the state to get the endorsement of Governor Charlie Baker.

He is running against Democratic state senator Diana DiZoglio. There is no evidence that DiZoglio played any role in the disclosure of the documents.