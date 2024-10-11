Mass. Ballot Question 5: Should tipped workers have a minimum wage?

This November, Massachusetts' Ballot Question 5 asks voters whether tipped workers should receive a gradual wage increase until it reaches the state's minimum wage, with tipping still permitted.

The measure is drawing a no vote from Rep. Aaron Michlewitz, the state House Ways and Means Chairman who represents the North End, a neighborhood filled with restaurants and eateries.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

"This is something we need to beat back and make sure it doesn't pass come November," the Boston Democrat said.

Michlewitz and others say the measure presents too many risks for the industry.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

"It's going to take earnings out of server's pockets, it's going to cost more money for operators to run their restaurants," Massachusetts Restaurant Association CEO Stephen Clark said.

Kwani Lunis sits down with NBC10 Boston Political Commentator Sue O’Connell to explore and analyze the key ballot questions that Massachusetts voters will face on November 5th. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston

"Our tips would be different," said Winchester server Kerri Spagnoli. "I feel like people would tip a lot less."

But the group behind this effort is quick to push back.

"There are seven states that have already done this: California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Minnesota, Montana and Alaska," said Saru Jayaraman with One Fair Wage, saying it's paid off there and downplaying no voters' concerns.

"In every state where we try and raise the minimum wage for tipped workers, they use the same argument. 'It's bad for workers and bad for employers,'" said Jayaraman. "The truth and the data shows it's great for workers and good for business."

The back-and-forth is only ramping up as both sides look to sway voters ahead of the election on Nov. 5.

"The real work for us is making sure they read the initiative, know what it says," Jayaraman said.

"As people start reading about it, they'll find it is more than a minimum wage conversation. They start feeling No is the right way to go," Michlewitz said.

Four other ballot questions are before voters: auditing the state legislature, allowing ride share drivers to unionize, legalization of psychedelics and whether to keep MCAS graduation requirements.