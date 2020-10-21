Mass. Dad Suspected of Abducting Boy; Police Seeking Public's Help in Search

Massachusetts police are looking for a man and his child after the boy wasn't returned to his home in Salem after a visit Tuesday evening.

Anthony Lonano Sr., 40, was supposed to bring Anthony Lonano Jr., 11, back to Salem by 7 p.m., according to the Massachusetts State Police. Lonano Sr. has shared custody of Lonano Jr.

State police and Salem police are asking anyone who has seen either of them or a 2020 Toyota Camry with Massachusetts license plate 3LFN51 (see representative image above) to call 911.

An Amber Alert has not yet been issued, police said, but the incident is being reviewed to see if it meets the criteria for it.

UPDATE-Photographs of parental abduction suspect ANTHONY LONANO SR. and the ACTUAL vehicle we believe he is driving, a dark green/blue 2020 Toyota Camry. Massachusetts plate is 3LFN51. Anyone who sees this vehicle, or ANTHONY LONANO SR. or LONANO JR. should call 911 immediately. https://t.co/IKQ0zpx3G8 pic.twitter.com/DWMdP4WUF7 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 21, 2020

Lonano Sr., who is 40, about 6’2” and 170 lbs. with brown hair and eyes, has connections to North Andover and Clinton, according to police. Lonano Jr. is about 4’10” and 77 lbs.