Mass. Boy Starts Petition to Save Chuck E. Cheese and His Animatronic Friends

Logan Carreiro, 12, of Swansea, started up a petition on social media after hearing that some locations were getting a new look and saying goodbye to the animatronic musicians

By Marc Fortier

A Massachusetts boy is fighting to save Chuck E. Cheese and his animatronic musician friends from extinction.

Logan Carreiro, 12, of Swansea, started up a "Save Chuck E. Cheese" petition on social media after hearing that some Chuck E. Cheese locations were getting a new interior look and saying goodbye to the animatronic creatures.

"I've always thought it was cool, the animatronics, how they move and interact with each other and how they dance around -- it's really cool," he told WJAR-TV. "So I've always been fascinated by them, and when I heard about what was going on I was really upset about it."

Logan's father, Jonathan Carreiro, said Chuck E. Cheese and his friends were a part of his childhood as well.

"It was really my first exposure to robotics. I had never seen anything like that until I went to the Fall River location over 20 years ago," Carreiro said. "I was quite impressed myself. Logan has always been into technology, so he appreciates the robotics anything techy."

After hearing about the petition, Chuck E. Cheese CEO David McKillips reached out to Logan and reassured him that animatronics will always be a staple of their locations. He even invited Logan to see one of the "Chuck E. Cheese 2.0" locations in Worcester.

Chuck E. Cheese has nearly 460 locations nationwide. More than 300 locations still have animatronics. The company said it decides to modify locations based on the needs of each market.

