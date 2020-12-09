businesses

Mass. Business Leaders on New COVID Rules: ‘It Could Have Been Worse'

Starting Sunday, capacity will be limited to 40% at retailers, gyms, museums and corporate offices

nyc indoor dining
Getty Images

Business leaders in Massachusetts expressed a measure of relief on Tuesday that the Baker administration’s new COVID-19 restrictions fell short of a widespread shutdown, while still expressing concern for struggling businesses, especially those required to close.

For most businesses, the rollback means they can still operate, but under slightly stricter conditions. Retailers, gyms, museums and corporate offices are limited to 40% of their typical capacity beginning on Sunday, rather than the current 50%. Restaurants can sit up to six at a table, rather than 10. In some Massachusetts cities and towns, that was already the case.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Many small businesses are struggling simply to stay afloat, and further restrictions will make that already formidable task even tougher. But other governors and mayors have gone further by banning indoor dining or closing gyms. 

“It could have been worse. We could be a California and going back to lockdowns, and no indoor dining, and 25% capacity,” Retailers Association of Massachusetts President Jon Hurst said.

Read more in the Boston Business Journal.

More Business Headlines

coronavirus 13 hours ago

With Starbucks Shares Near an All-Time Peak, the Bar Is High for Coffee Chain's Investor Day

Brexit 14 hours ago

Deutsche Bank Says It's ‘Prepared for Each and Every Outcome' of Brexit Trade Talks

This article tagged under:

businessesBoston Business Journalcovid-19 in massachusetts
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us