Mass. Businesses Anticipate Possible Reopening Monday

Small and large business owners across Massachusetts are eager to learn what's in store for their establishments as Gov. Charlie Baker is anticipated to reopen part of the state's economy on Monday.

Gov. Baker's anticipated first-phase announcement on Monday will occur the same day the stay-at-home advisory expires. Many businesses are not waiting until the announcement to prepare for their reopening by stocking their shelves and creating a safe system to accept patrons.

According to Jon Hurst, president of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts, 30 percent of his 4,000 member group say their business may fail if they do not reopen by the end of the month.

Many businesses in the association are also concerned they may miss out on the holiday shopping spike if not open during the Memorial Day weekend.

Gov. Baker has not released details but said any reopening will include mandatory continued wearing of face masks.

"The most important thing you can do to protect your friends, to protect your family, to protect your co-workers, to protect anybody you come in contact with is to wear a face covering or mask so you don't give it to them, " Gov. Baker said in a press conference on Friday.