Mass. Calling, Texting 4.5 Million Phones With New COVID Alert Thursday

Massachusetts is planning to issue an alert to 4.5 million phones in the state on Thursday to urge residents to remain vigilant against the virus during the holiday.

Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said Wednesday that a phone call, a text message or both from Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel will be sent on Thursday afternoon and evening "reminding residents of the increased risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19 over the coming holiday season."

A similar message was sent to residents back on Nov. 5.

Residents will be updated -- in English and Spanish -- on restrictions on travelers from all states but Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and Hawaii, as well as the state's stay-at-home advisory and mask-wearing guidance and gathering limits, which took effect Nov. 6.

Sudders also said she expects "two of our neighboring states" to be added to the list of high-risk states this week, but didn't specify which ones.

Thursday's message comes as coronavirus cases continue to spike in Massachusetts and many people are gearing up to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.

This will be the second message sent via the Everbridge Resident Connection Alerts MA System. The state has also sent out several previous Wireless Emergency Alerts to high-risk communities in recent weeks.