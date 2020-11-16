Mass. Children's Playground Heavily Damaged by Fire

A popular children's playground in Winthrop, Massachusetts, was heavily damaged by a fire on Sunday.

Police and fire officials responded to the fire at Ingleside Park and were able to quickly extinguish the blaze, the firefighters' union said on Facebook.

There were no injuries reported.

There was no word on what may have caused the fire Sunday night, or if it was intentionally set.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Winthrop police for comment.

The fire is currently under investigation.