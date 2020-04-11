Mass. Church Holds Drive-Thru Easter Service Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

While all Easter services in Massachusetts are canceled to prevent the spread of the deadly new coronavirus, one church in Hopkinton made sure people had a way to come together -- from the comfort and safety of their own cars.

At Vineyard Church, officials created a socially distanced approach so members could still be reminded of the story of Easter.

The church has held drive-thru prayer services once a week and converted all its services to an online platform.

Though there have been a lot of changes for the pastors and their members in such a short time, the length of the line for the drive-thru service proved it's much needed and appreciated.

The service lasted from 3-5 p.m. Saturday.

The Vineyard Church said it will continue to do services online, and drive-thru prayer once a week, for as long as they need to.

The COVID-19 pandemic means no in-person church services and no large egg hunts this year. But despite the changes, New Englanders are determined to celebrate in different ways than usual.