Mass. city leaders call on U.S. attorney investigate local ICE actions

A group of leaders of over a dozen Massachusetts cities issued a statement regarding recent ICE actions Friday, highlighting the level of anxiety being created in immigrant communities and requesting that the U.S. Attorney's Office investigate these practices.

“For the past several weeks, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials have been entering some of our communities and arresting residents. ICE has stated that they are prioritizing the removal of people who pose a threat to public safety. However, increasingly, ICE is arresting bystanders with no criminal record and removing so-called ‘collaterals’ without regard to the impact on our communities,” the statement reads.

The letter was sent jointly by Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Brookline Town Administrator Chas Carey, Cambridge City Manager Yi-An Huang, Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez, Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria, Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson, Malden Mayor Gary Christenson, Medford Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn, Melrose Mayor Jen Grigoraitis, Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller, Revere Mayor Patrick Keefe, Salem Mayor Dominick Pangallo, Somerville Mayor Katjana Ballantyne and Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty.

The letter said that immigrants are vital members of their communities, contributing to their vitality, but have been reporting, they said:

ICE agents who have detained residents because they appear to be someone who could or “should” be detained. They allege that this raises questions about whether ICE is racially profiling.

Occasions where ICE detains individuals and then sends them to another jurisdiction without providing any information.

Cases of ICE agents breaking into vehicles without a warrant.

“Our residents are impacted deeply by these actions. Families are frightened to leave their homes to go to school, medical appointments, workplaces, or church. These actions are fomenting distrust between residents and local law enforcement officials, which further erodes public safety and destabilizes our communities. These actions and some accompanying statements conflating all immigrants with violent criminals stigmatize an entire group of people based on ethnicity, race, or origin, putting them and others at increasing risk of harm or possibly the violation of their rights,” the statement said.

The group of officials stated that the actions are “jeopardizing public safety” and called on federal prosecutors to investigate the practices over potential constitutional violations. They also requested that ICE make public its policies on “how individuals are targeted, due process, and the use of force.”

“We know that these ICE actions are spurring fear and anger, which is increasing the number of demonstrations and protests in our communities. We call on everyone in the Commonwealth to peacefully exercise their freedom of speech and to respect the role of law enforcement in maintaining public order,” the letter concluded.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Leah Foley traded barbs over U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions in the city, after Wu said people are "getting snatched off the street by secret police."

The letter was sent amid a spat between Wu and U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Leah Foley over immigration enforcement. After Wu told WBUR that people are "getting snatched off the street by secret police," Foley called her out in a video statement, saying Wu and others "have created false narratives" over the work of arresting undocumented immigrants.

"We will not apologize for doing our job," Foley said in the statement.

But Wu stood by her remarks, saying, "I’m just describing what Bostonians have seen with their own eyes."

On Sunday, acting ICE Director Todd Lyons released a statement referring to Wu and Massachusetts Gov. Healey and standing by ICE agents:

Politicians like Mayor Wu and Governor Healey have loudly touted lawlessness over law and order. Their prioritization of criminal aliens in communities across the state should speak volumes to their constituents. As these elected officials welcome those flouting national laws, ICE’s brave law enforcement officers protecting public safety will continue to perform the job they refuse to do.