Mass. coastal communities brace for impact of nor'easter

Coastal communities in Massachusetts are preparing for the nor'easter that's approaching New England on Wednesday.

The town of Scituate is used to getting hit hard by nor'easters but this one isn't expected to be too bad for the area.

All along the coast, high winds are a concern with this storm. They'll be on alert certainly at high tide at about 8 a.m. Thursday.

Jim Boudreau, Scituate's town administrator, said they expect over a 12-foot-high tide, with the biggest concerns for minor flooding in low lying areas lasting about an hour after that.

Boudreau said they'll be bringing in extra staff and getting their high-water vehicles ready to go. He suggests residents check their generators and make sure sump pumps are running.

The town will be in constant contact with National Grid throughout the storm.

"I think really the big concerns that we’re having now is with all the rain, the ground is pretty soggy and we're going to have wind gusts 50 mph, so we're really concerned about some of these pine trees, especially. They have very shallow roots that they're going to be coming down and toppling over causing power outages and problems around town," said Boudreau.

Officials are asking people to avoid the areas that are prone to flooding such as the Harbor District.

Even though it might be pretty to watch the waves, they don't want to have to use emergency crews for stranded motorists.