Mass. Confirms 5,657 New COVID-19 Cases and 74 Deaths

Massachusetts reported 5,657 new confirmed coronavirus cases Saturday and an additional 74 deaths.

There have now been 13,305 confirmed deaths and 444,028 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, has decreased to 6.15%, the department said.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has decreased to 2,197. Of that number, 433 were listed as being in intensive care units and 294 are intubated, according to DPH.

On Friday, health care workers and first responders received their first doses of the Moderna vaccine at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

Hundreds of first responders rolled up their sleeves Friday at Gillette Stadium, the first mass vaccination site in Massachusetts.

Their goal is vaccinating about 300 people per day starting Monday. They plan to increase that number to thousands per day. Gillette Stadium will be one of Massachusetts’s mass vaccination facilities.

With no current plans by the state to open a COVID-19 mass vaccination site on Cape Cod, Barnstable County is taking matters into its own hands.

Barnstable County officials said Thursday they plan to open five regional vaccination clinics on Cape Cod as early as next month.