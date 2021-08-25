Mass. Congressman Moulton Makes Surprise Trip to Afghanistan

Officials from the White House are reportedly furious about the surprise trip Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) and Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) took to Afghanistan Tuesday.

The State Department and military are also mad. They had to divert resources to provide security and information to the lawmakers. The U.S. military reportedly found out about the impromptu trip as their chartered plane was inbound to Kabul.

Moulton served in the Marine Corps and Meijer is an army veteran.

In a joint statement, the lawmakers said that the plan was to gather information on evacuation efforts.

"We conducted this visit in secret," the statement read. "Speaking about it only after our departure, to minimize the risk and disruption to the people on the ground and because we were there to gather information, not to grandstand."

Today with @RepMeijer I visited Kabul airport to conduct oversight on the evacuation.



Witnessing our young Marines and soldiers at the gates, navigating a confluence of humanity as raw and visceral as the world has ever seen, was indescribable. pic.twitter.com/bWGQh1iw2c — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) August 25, 2021

The Pentagon has raised serious concerns about security threats in Kabul.

Typically, when members of Congress go to war zones, those visits are long-planned and coordinated with officials on the ground to ensure safety.

Moulton and Meijer's trip was not on a military flight.

"We left on a plane with empty seats, seated in crew-only seats to ensure that nobody who needed a seat would lose one because of our presence," the statement read.