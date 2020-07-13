Mass., Conn., RI, Vt. AGs Sue President Trump Over Visa Rule for International Students

The attorney generals for Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Vermont have joined their counterparts in 14 other states in filing a multistate lawsuit seeking an injunction over the Trump administration's new visa rule for international students.

Colorado, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin are also part of the suit.

The lawsuit includes a request for preliminary relief blocking the rule from going into effect while the case is litigated, and the attorneys general have requested a hearing as soon as possible.

A hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday in a separate lawsuit filed by Harvard College and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

