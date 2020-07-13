Local

Maura Healey

Mass., Conn., RI, Vt. AGs Sue President Trump Over Visa Rule for International Students

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 19: Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey speaks during a press conference at the office of the New York Attorney General, July 19, 2016 in New York City. Healey and New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced lawsuits against Volkswagen AG and its affiliates Audi AG and Porsche AG for their sale of diesel vehicles that were outfitted with illegal ‘defeat devices’ that concealed illegal amounts of emissions and the subsequent cover-up. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The attorney generals for Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Vermont have joined their counterparts in 14 other states in filing a multistate lawsuit seeking an injunction over the Trump administration's new visa rule for international students.

Colorado, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin are also part of the suit.

The lawsuit includes a request for preliminary relief blocking the rule from going into effect while the case is litigated, and the attorneys general have requested a hearing as soon as possible.

A hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday in a separate lawsuit filed by Harvard College and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

More to come.

This article tagged under:

Maura Healey
