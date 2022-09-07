Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Shirley

Mass. Correction Officer on Life Support After Inmate Attack: Union

The Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union Executive Board is pushing for a series of actions, as a correction officer fights "everyday to stay alive" following an attack by a prisoner last week

By Matt Fortin

Jesse Dearing for The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Free weights should be removed from maximum and medium security prisons in the Bay State, after a correction officer was "violently assaulted" with gym equipment last week, the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union Executive Board said Tuesday.

Correction Officer Matthew Tidman is on life support after being assaulted by an inmate with a 10-15 pound piece of lead gym equipment last Wednesday at MCI-Shirley, according to the union. The attack was unprovoked, the union said, and happened while the officer was monitoring the gym area. The officer was knocked to the floor, where the inmate allegedly struck him in the head several more times.

The correction officer had to be med flighted to a hospital, after other officers were able to subdue the inmate, the news release said.

The executive board of the union wants the inmate to face prosecution "to the fullest extent of the law to include attempted murder" by the Middlesex District Attorney's Office, which the union is pushing to conduct a full investigation of the incident alongside Massachusetts State Police.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Additionally, the union's executive board wants to see an investigation into how "such a violent criminal" was in a medium security prison. Union leaders also want to see free weights removed from medium and maximum security prisons immediately.

MCI-Shirley is a medium and minimum security prison that holds male inmates.

Tidman's family has released a statement asking for privacy and thanking everyone for the support they've received through the ordeal.

"We are so thankful for the attentive and kindhearted hospital staff working day and night to support Matt, as he remains in critical condition fighting for his life," the statement read, in part.

"Matt’s correctional officer brothers and sisters have shown how they are a united force who supports their own.
Anyone who knows Matt, knows he is a fighter and will never give up. He is the one to always have your back. Aside from being a character that puts a smile on your face, he is a loving son, brother and uncle."

More Shirley News

Shirley Sep 1

Mass. Correction Officer Attacked by Inmate

MBTA Mar 4

MBTA Train Collides With Car in Shirley

This article tagged under:

ShirleyMassachusettsPrisonsMassachusetts Department of Correction
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us