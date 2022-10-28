Mass. Corrections Officer Badly Hurt in Attack Cheered as He Leaves Hospital

The Massachusetts corrections officer severely injured when he was attacked by an inmate in August was released from the hospital Friday, with dozens of people there to cheer the major step in his recovery.

Matthew Tidman was left on life support after being repeatedly hit in the head by a piece of gym equipment at the Massachusetts Correctional Institute in Shirley on Aug. 31. Inmate Ray Booth has been indicted in the attack; he's already serving a life sentence.

Corrections officers from around Massachusetts gathered for Tidman's release from Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, with a state police escort. He smiled and waved, a white helmet on his head the only outward sign of what he went through.

Tidman went home, but he'll still need more surgeries as he recovers.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Matthew Tidman, a correction officer at MCI-Shirley, is fighting for his life after being attacked by an inmate.