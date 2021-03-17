State officials are cracking down on violators of COVID safety rules this St. Patrick's Day in Massachusetts -- particularly for bars and restaurants in Boston.

Officials with the Massachusetts Health Department and the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission are on high alert for individual people and places that are breaking the rules.

In addition to keeping the standard six feet of social distance, lines are prohibited from forming outside to avoid large crowds. Patrons will be required to order food with any beverages and there is a 90-minute limit on tables. Additionally, live music and trivia are barred in Boston until Monday.

Meanwhile, the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission has already suspended liquor licenses at more than 60 restaurants and bars. Alcohol officials will also do their usual sweep of restaurants in search of those over-serving customers.

Investigators will focus on places that are known to have served convicted drunk drivers, according to State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, who oversees the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission.