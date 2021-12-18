Mass. Dad Arrested After Bringing Gun to Daughter's High School

A Massachusetts man was arrested Friday after he allegedly took a handgun to his daughter's high school in search of another student who was having issues with his daughter.

Jerome Weekes, 41, of Canton, was taken into custody Friday night and is being charged with carrying a firearm on a campus, Worcester police said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Officers were called to Doherty Memorial High School, in Worcester, Thursday to investigate a parent who was believed to have brought a gun into the public school Wednesday afternoon.

After conducting witness interviews and gathering video evidence, Worcester officers learned Weekes was seen with a handgun inside his vehicle, which was parked outside the school building.

Weekes allegedly went inside the school just before 2 p.m. Wednesday with his daughter after classes had been dismissed for the day. According to police, Weekes had an object in the front pocket of his sweatshirt that appeared to be a handgun.

The father-daughter duo walked to a specific classroom and looked around, police said. The pair then proceeded to search hallways and corridors. After a short period of time, both left the building without incident.

During their investigation, officers developed probable cause to seek an arrest warrant for Weekes. Worcester police contacted the Canton Police Department, and Canton officers located Weekes Friday night and placed him under arrest.

It was not immediately clear when Weekes was due in court, or if he had obtained a lawyer.