Mass. doctor says his gold Cybertruck has ‘people screaming at the car'

A Massachusetts doctor says he’s getting death threats for his political beliefs and what he drives — a shiny gold Tesla Cybertruck.

Dr. Kumait Jaroje says he's gotten plenty of attention for the electric vehicle, but lately it’s become very aggressive.

”People will not just point and give us thumbs down,” he said. “It became, like, people screaming at the car, some more middle fingers, you know, trying to cut us off.”

The Worcester doctor says he wrapped the truck in gold to promote his medical spa, Sculpting MD.

NBC10 Boston Dr. Kumait Jaroje with his gold Tesla Cybertruck he says is prompting threats.

At first, the $100,000 vehicle attracted the kind of comments you might expect. But he says things changed when Elon Musk endorsed Donald Trump for president.

It’s been down hill since, with Tesla’s CEO now in charge of cutting government costs, after stirring controversy with a straight-armed gesture at an inaugural event some interpreted as a Nazi salute.

“The salute happened, Musk, during the inauguration of Trump, and that’s when everything went crazy,” Jaroje said.

Last Friday, Jaroje found a sticker on his truck referring to Nazis, he said. Clients are canceling appointments, his social media is tough to look at and he received a voice message that said, “Please do the world a favor put a bullet right between your tiny brain.”

The doctor says he escaped the violence of his native Syria and started his business here. He’s now thinking about leaving Massachusetts with his wife and three children.

“I remember President Trump saying, 'Fight, fight, fight,' you know. Is it fair for me to just eradicate my roots from here and take my kids away?” Jaroje said.

He says he tried to get rid of his truck, but nobody will take it, including Tesla.