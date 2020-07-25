Massachusetts ER Doctor Talks Travel Order, Possible Coronavirus Surge

Dr. Jon Santiago works in the emergency room at Boston Medical Center. He supports Governor Charlie Baker’s decision to clamp down on travel into Massachusetts.

“I am thankful he is moving forward with this and I look forward to enacting more preventative practices so we can avoid a second surge here,” said Dr. Santiago.

Santiago is also a state lawmaker and filed similar legislation to the governor’s order.

All visitors and residents returning to Massachusetts from high-risk states must quarantine for 14 days or produce a negative COVID-19 test or face a $500 a day fine.

“My greatest concern is that we will be back in the position we were 3 or 4 months ago,” said Dr. Santiago.

Santiago was in the thick of the COVID-19 surge in the spring.

“I don’t want to go back to that,” he said. “I don’t want to see people suffering. I don’t want to see communities of color, nursing homes, these particularly vulnerable communities get hit the hardest by this.”

He says from his perspective, the situation at Boston Medical Center has improved significantly. The number of patients with COVID-19 is now in the single digits.

“Over the course of the past couple weeks, things have down trended significantly,” said Dr. Santiago.

As for schools reopening, he says safety needs to be the number one goal.

“If we’re not prioritizing the health and safety of the children and of the school and staff members we shouldn’t be opening schools,” he said.

The doctor also thinks that Massachusetts will be better prepared to handle a second surge. He says people need to keep wearing masks and testing and tracing needs to remain a priority.