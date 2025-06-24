A Massachusetts man was arrested over the weekend after he was clocked driving 134 mph on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire over the weekend.

Around 7:15 a.m. on Saturday, state police said they received a 911 call reporting several sports cars headed north on I-293 at a high rate of speed. Shortly afterward, a trooper in a state police aircraft observed the cars traveling through the Hooksett tolls on Interstate 93.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

As the cars approached the Hooksett rest area, one of them sped up rapidly, passing several other vehicles. The trooper in the aircraft clocked the car, a white 2016 BMW, driving at 134 mph. The trooper relayed the vehicle's location to troopers on the ground, who stopped it a short time later.

The driver, identified by police as 32-year-old Robert W. Low, of Webster, was arrested on a charge of reckless driving and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Low was one of 23 drivers who were stopped for excessive speed during a traffic enforcement initiative conducted by state police over the weekend on I-93. Of those violations, 20 drivers were clocked going 90 mph or faster, and three were caught doing 100 mph or more.

The maximum penalties for reckless driving in New Hampshire include a $620 fine, with an additional mandatory penalty assessment and a 60-day driver's license revocation. The standard fine for driving 86 mph or higher is $434.