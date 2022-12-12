Local

Rhode Island

Mass. Driver Dies in RI Spinout Crash Amid Snowy Conditions

A storm blew through New England Sunday, dropping snow and a wintry mix across the area

By Asher Klein

Authorities at the scene of a crash on I-295 near Smithfield and Lincoln, Rhode Island, on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2022.
A driver died after his pickup truck spun out on Interstate 295 in Smithfield, Rhode Island, Sunday afternoon, police said.

The Ford Ranger hit a tree in the woods off the highway near the George Washington Highway about 4:20 p.m., according to Rhode Island State Police. It was one of dozens of crashes that state police responded to -- not just in Rhode Island -- amid a winter storm that made navigating New England's roads difficult.

Anthony Manieri, a 56-year-old from North Attleboro, Massachusetts, was identified as the driver and sole occupant of the crashed vehicle. Smithfield firefighters pronounced him dead at the scene, state police said.

They didn't immediately say what's suspected of causing the crash. Anyone who saw what happened was asked to call police at 401-444-1000.

The storm that blew through New England Sunday dropped snow and a wintry mix across the area. State police said they were called to 54 car crashes and helped 27 disabled vehicles.

