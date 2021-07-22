Mass. Driving Instructor Charged With Touching 2 Teenage Girls During Lessons

A Massachusetts driving instructor is facing charges for allegedly touching two teenage girls inappropriately while giving them lessons last year.

Carl A. Welliver, a 63-year-old from Winchester, was arraigned Wednesday on four charges, including indecent assault and battery, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said Thursday.

Welliver was working at Middlesex Driving Academy when the assaults took place during lessons in August and early autumn, prosecutors said. He allegedly touched the girls, both 16, on the upper thigh and while driving.

One of the alleged victims worked at the driving academy. Welliver last worked there in May, prosecutors said, and his driver's license was suspended after a hearing initiated by Winchester police during the investigation into the allegations.

That investigation began about June 3, prosecutors said.

It wasn't immediately clear if Welliver had an attorney who could speak to the charges. He was released after his hearing Wednesday, but a judge ordered him to keep away from victims and witnesses, not to work as a driving instructor, to avoid driving minors outside of his family and to stay away from Middlesex Driving Academy. He's due back in court in September.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Winchester police detectives.