Mass. education leader talks about changes to graduation requirements, admissions

The Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education tackled two huge subjects to close out the month of May, starting with an admissions lottery for vocational schools.

'This is a crucial step toward ensuring equity," said Traci Griffith with ACLU Massachusetts.

"A blanket approach is not the answer," said Superintendent of Old Colony Regional Vocational Technical High School Aaron Polanksy.

Secretary of Education Pat Tutwiler is calling it a necessary, equity-centered move.

"Regardless of your background, regardless of whether or not you are economically disadvantaged, you have a fair shot of gaining access to this education that so many students want," said Tutwiler.

Also up for debate during the three-and-a-half-hour session was the recent change in graduation requirements, which no longer include the MCAS exam after voters approved a ballot initiative in November.

"Instead replacing it with course work, and so this is the first step, aligning the regulations with what is now law," said Tutwiler.

Some groups have voiced concern over that approach.

"I think there are some people on that board who were panicked," said Max Page of the Massachusetts Teachers Association. "So yes, I do think it was premature."

Tutwiler says this is all part of the process.

"We have an opportunity now to create a more robust definition of high school graduation requirements," Tutwiler said.

