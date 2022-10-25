Local

Mass. Education Official Says State Supports Needed To Address Learning Setbacks

By Sam Drysdale

NBC Universal, Inc.

After test results published Monday showed that Massachusetts students have lost ground, the state education commissioner announced Tuesday that the department will be taking a more "supportive" role with school districts.

"We as an organization need to decide ... are we willing to jump in and support our districts?" said Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Jeffrey Riley. "I'm strongly recommending we move toward a more supportive role."

Education leaders are concerned about learning loss from the pandemic, and a growing gap facing Black and Latino students, low-income students and students learning English. Despite the concerns, Massachusetts' scores still rank among the best in the nation.

Riley presented four goals for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year: providing support to accelerate learning, building a diverse and culturally responsive workforce, cultivating safe and healthy learning environments, and aligning DESE supports to a shared academic vision of deeper learning.

Copyright State House News Service

