Mass. EMS funding and staffing in focus as lawmakers work toward budget

Some Massachusetts lawmakers are calling for more funding for EMS as staffing shortages threaten response times.

First responders rushing to calls across the state rely on an intricate communication system to keep the process running smoothly.

Republican Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr is working to keep the Centralized Emergency Medical Dispatch system funded, introducing a budget amendment that sets aside $1 million for the state's five EMS systems.

"There's a system known as 'CMED' by which ambulances communicate with a control point," Tarr said.

"What goes away is our ability to communicate, in a global sense, to the hospitals and to find out what they have for availability where we can take patients," said Topsfield Fire Chief Jen Collins-Brown.

"There's serious concern that if we do not get these additional dollars, Region 3, which is the one that largely encompasses Essex County, could be in jeopardy of needing to close, and there could be others, as well," Tarr said.

Staffing and response times are also folding into the conversation.

"How are the ambulances staffed? How are they licensed? Are the folks that are on the ambulances, and responding to emergencies, properly trained and qualified?" Tarr asked.

But cementing those priorities into the budget for Fiscal Year 2026 will require buy-in from Tarr's House colleagues.

"I'm going into this conference committee fairly confident that we're going to be able to get these additional dollars," said Tarr. "But it is a negotiation, and anything can happen."

Collins-Brown is optimistic and hopes that Beacon Hill will follow through in the days ahead.

"This will get us through the next step to at least be able to have a more thoughtful problem-solving process," she said.