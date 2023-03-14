Mass. Family Doctor Had Hidden Cameras, 1000s of Child Sex Images, Feds Say

A Massachusetts family doctor was arrested for allegedly recording and possessing child sex images, including on a hidden camera designed to look like a bracelet, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Dr. Bradford Ferrick, 32, was arrested Tuesday morning on a charge of possessing child pornography and was due to appear virtually in federal court in Boston, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Massachusetts.

About 80 devices were seized from Ferrick's homes in Winchester and Amherst, including hidden camera systems, last month, and thousands of images and videos showing suspected sexual images of children, prosecutors said. Alleged victims appear to be between 6 and 11.

"I can think of no greater fear as a parent or guardian than potential harm coming to your child. Today we allege that this doctor, who held a position of trust with access to children, maintained child sexual abuse material," U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement, noting that the investigation is ongoing.

Ferrick is a family medicine resident at Baystate Franklin Family Medicine, according to prosecutors. A hospital website listed him as a current resident at the hospital system's Greenfield Family Medicine.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Baystate Health for comment.

In Massachusetts, Ferrick had rotations in Springfield, Deerfield and Greenfield, prosecutors said. Before joining the hospital system in July 2022, he worked attended State University of New York's Upstate Medical University in Syracuse.

Investigators have set up this FBI website for anyone with information or concerns about the case.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.