Mass. Firefighter Facing Charges for Child Solicitation

Fall River firefighter, Edward Mathias, was arrested after police say he showed up to a location where he thought he was meeting a teenage girl

By Melissa Buja

Rhode Island State Police

A Massachusetts firefighter is facing multiple charges for allegedly soliciting a child in Rhode Island.

Edward Mathias, 40, of Fall River, was arrested Tuesday following an investigation by Rhode Island State Police/Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. The 10-year veteran of the Fall River Fire Department is facing one count of indecent solicitation of a child and one count of electronically disseminating indecent material to a minor.

Mathias was arrested after he showed up to a location where he believed he was meeting a 14-year-old Rhode Island girl for sexual activity, police said.

Mathias was arraigned at Third Division District and released on $2,500 personal recognizance. He was ordered not to have contact with children and has restricted use of the Internet.

The Fall River Fire Department told WJAR-TV that Mathias is on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.

