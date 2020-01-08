Local
Mass. Firefighter Who Sexually Abused Girl Sentenced to Prison

The victim said the abuse took place during the mid-2000s when she was between the ages of 13 and 15

By Associated Press

Undated image of Middleton, Massachusetts resident Andrew LeColst.

A Massachusetts firefighter convicted of sexually abusing a teenage girl for nearly three years has been sentenced.

Andrew LeColst, of Middleton, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to three counts of aggravated child rape and one count of indecent assault and battery. LeColst was sentenced to two to five years in state prison followed by five years of supervised probation.

The victim said the abuse took place during the mid-2000s when she was between the ages of 13 and 15.

LeColst will be required to have no contact with the victim or her family and register as a sex offender during his probation. 

This article tagged under:

Massachusettsassaultsexual abuseMiddletonguilty plea
