Mass General Brigham, BMC Could Fire Hospital Workers Over Vaccine Deadline Friday

Hundreds to thousands of health care workers could lose their jobs Friday for failing to comply with vaccine mandates at two of the state's largest hospital systems.

Friday is the deadline for COVID-19 vaccination requirements for employees at Mass General Brigham and Boston Medical Center.

Earlier this month, officials at hospitals across the state told The Boston Globe they don't expect the number of employees who are fired because of vaccine mandates to result in cuts to patient services, but they were stepping up recruitment and retention efforts just in case.

At Mass General Brigham, the state's largest hospital system, more than 95% of employees were vaccinated, executives said earlier this month. But about 4,000 had not yet received their shots or provided proof of vaccination as of last week. The system has about 74,000 employees.

Boston Medical Center employees were required to get one dose of the vaccine by Friday, Oct. 15. As of last week, 90 percent of the 9,500 workers had done so, the Globe reported. That leaves approximately 8,550 employees out of compliance and at risk of losing their jobs.

Nearly all hospitals in Massachusetts have announced vaccine mandates for employees with deadlines in October and November.

At Beth Israel Lahey Health, 91% of the 35,000-member workforce has been vaccinated, but about 3,000 employees had yet to comply with an Oct. 31 deadline as of last week.

At the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, more than 99% of workers had been vaccinated, while 54 people had been suspended without pay for refusing the vaccine as of last week. They have another weeks to begin their vaccinations or leave their jobs, the hospital said.

Some hospitals are suspending employees before firing them altogether. The full impact of these mandates will become more clear in the coming weeks.