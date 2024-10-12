Mass. General Brigham postpones elective surgeries due to nationwide IV fluid shortage

Mass General Brigham has announced it will postpone certain non-emergent, elective procedures due to a nationwide shortage of IV fluids, a spokesperson for the health system said in a statement.

The decision by Massachusetts largest hospital and health care system comes in the wake of Hurricane Helene, which has disrupted the supply chain for critical medical supplies across the country.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The deferrals, which began on Sunday, October 13, will continue through at least Wednesday, October 16. The hospital emphasized that only procedures requiring specific types of IV fluids are being affected, and measures are in place to prioritize care for patients with immediate needs.

"Due to the unpredictable nature of this situation, we do not know when our supply of IV fluids will improve but we are closely monitoring and will continuously evaluate to ensure we can return to normal operations as soon as possible, the spokesperson said in a written statement.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Affected patients are being contacted directly, with efforts underway to reschedule procedures.