Mass. General Brigham pulls doctors from Holy Family Hospital amid Steward turmoil

Massachusetts' largest hospital system is pulling its doctors from two medical facilities jeopardized by Steward Health Care's financial struggles.

Lawmakers say Steward plans to close down four of the nine hospitals it owns in Massachusetts: Nashoba Valley Medical Center in Ayer, Norwood Hospital, St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Boston's Brighton neighborhood, and Holy Family Hospital, which has campuses in Methuen and Haverhill.

"They were seeking to exit Massachusetts health care market for all nine hospitals, but these four were in the urgent category," said Rep. Stephen Lynch, one of 11 legislators who urged Steward Health Care to provide its financial position.

Lynch says the company received nearly $150 million from the state over the last few years.

"Notwithstanding that support that we provided, we received no notice that they were $50 million behind in their rent," Lynch said.

Friday, Massachusetts General Brigham pulled all of its physicians from Holy Family Hospital centers in Haverhill and Methuen.

"Mass General Brigham has a small number of physicians who currently perform surgeries and procedures for some patients at Holy Family Hospital. After hearing that certain surgical equipment may not be available, we made the decision to reschedule upcoming orthopedic and GI procedures at Holy Family Hospital," Tom Sequist, the hospital system's chief medical officer, said in a statement. "We have contacted impacted patients, and we are working to reschedule their procedures as soon as possible at a nearby Mass General Brigham or community hospital location. We do not have specific knowledge of safety concerns at Holy Family, and we are working through this situation as it evolves so that we are in a position to best serve our patients."

Lynch says lawmakers will be investigating the company in the coming weeks.