mass general brigham

Mass General Brigham Reports $351M Loss, Its Largest Ever

“This past year has been like no other that we have seen in health care,” said Anne Klibanski, president and CEO of Mass General Brigham

Boston Globe via Getty Images

With a second surge underway, Mass General Brigham closed the 12-month period that ended in September with a $351 million operating loss — one of the worst in its 26-year history.

Fiscal 2020’s losses work out to a negative 2.5% operating margin. The decrease is the largest in the hospital's 26-year history, and nearly erases the gains the health system made in the previous fiscal year, when it reported a 2.7% operating margin. Overall, MGB took in $14.01 billion in revenue in fiscal 2020.

In fiscal 2019, the nonprofit reported a $382 million operating gain on $13.95 billion in revenue.

“This past year has been like no other that we have seen in health care,” said Anne Klibanski, president and CEO of Mass General Brigham, in a statement.

This story first appeared in the Boston Business Journal.

