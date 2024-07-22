Mass General Brigham returns to regular service after global Microsoft outage

Two days after the Crowdstrike outage affecting Microsoft computers worldwide caused disruptions at hospitals, airports and more across the Boston area, Mass General Brigham says they're back to regular service.

The hospital says they were able to keep up in emergency departments during the outage. As of Sunday, officials say the hospital is fully functional.

Appointments and procedures will go forward as planned starting Monday morning, a spokesperson for the hospital said in a release Sunday.

The trouble was sparked by an update issued by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike and only affected its customers running Microsoft Windows, the world's most popular operating system for personal computers. It was not the result of hacking or a cyberattack, according to CrowdStrike, which apologized and said a fix was on the way.

Affected hospitals had problems with appointment systems, forcing them to suspend patient visits and cancel some surgeries.