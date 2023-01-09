Fatal Construction Accident at Mass. General Hospital Under Investigation

A person was killed in a construction accident on the Massachusetts General Hospital campus on Monday, according to Boston police.

Police confirmed they were called to 90 Blossom St., listed as the Gray Building, for a construction accident. They later described it as a fatal fall. More details were not immediately provided.

Aerial footage from the scene showed investigators focused on an area on a roof of the building.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the health care system for comment.

