Mass. Getting Millions in Federal Money to Make Roads Safer

Massachusetts is getting millions of dollars in funding from a federal initiative to create safer roads nationwide, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced $800 million in grant awards heading to 510 projects nationwide in the new Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant Program with a news release Wednesday.

That includes 17 grants for communities in the Bay State, with $30.6 million going toward improving roads in Massachusetts.

The federal government is giving out grants for planning and implementation projects. For Massachusetts, there were 15 planning grants given and two implementation grants.

The City of Springfield is getting $15 million for its Citywide Systemic Interventions Project, which will address 15 intersections and 10 corridors that have a high number of crashes that cause injuries or death.

Boston is getting $9 million in funding to help improve nine intersections, including things like raised crosswalks, pedestrian island refuges, street right-sizing, curb extensions, slow turn wedges, and high-visibility crosswalks.

Meanwhile, 15 planning grants are going out to the following:

Barnstable County (Cape Cod Commission)

Berkshire Regional Planning Commission

Boston Metropolitan Area Planning Council

City of Salem

City of Somerville

City of Worcester

Merrimack Valley Planning Commission

Montachusett Regional Planning Commission

Old Colony Planning Council

Southeastern Regional Planning and Economic Development District

Town of Dedham

Town of Nantucket

Town of Southbridge

Town of Ware

Town of Weymouth

The next funding opportunity — set to be over $1 billion — is expected to be released in April.