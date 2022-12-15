Mass. Getting New Cyberthreat Response Team

Gov. Charlie Baker signed an order Wednesday to stand up a new cybersecurity office for Massachusetts .

The outgoing governor penned his signature on an order to create the Massachusetts Cyber Incident Response Team, which will be tasked with preparing for, responding to and recovering from cybersecurity threats at a time when officials say public agencies are facing heightened risks online.

Offices represented on the new cybersecurity team include the Commonwealth Security Operations Center, the Commonwealth Fusion Center, the state police cyber crime unit, the Massachusetts National Guard and the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. Technology Services and Security Secretary Curt Wood will lead the effort.

"State governments and other organizations across the country are increasingly being targeted by bad actors aiming to disrupt operations and compromise information systems," Baker said in a statement. "This executive order will further strengthen the Commonwealth's policies, procedures, and resources required to prevent potential threats and appropriately respond to attacks on government infrastructure and services. As state governments expand their digital footprints, moving more services online and allowing for a more connected workforce, it's critical that we make the necessary investments to protect this critical technology infrastructure from acts of terrorism and criminal, organized crime, and gang activity."