Mass. Gov. Baker to Provide Coronavirus Update

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is set to update the public on his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic, Thursday, as metrics in the state's battle against COVID-19 continue to trend downward.

Baker, who is slated to hold a news conference at 12 p.m., said Wednesday he hoped "to announce next steps associated reopening soon."

The scheduled remarks come as key metrics in the state's efforts to contain the virus were continuing to trend downward. The state on Tuesday reported no new coronavirus deaths, the first time that's happened in months.

Massachusetts is in the second step of Phase 2 of the state's 4-phased reopening plan. It allows indoor dining to begin, increases capacity at offices from 25% to 50% and allows retailers to open fitting rooms, though by appointment only.

Elsewhere, however, the cases have spiked. Numerous states have moved to roll back some of their reopening measures, including Arizona, Texas, Florida, Virginia and California, which have have taken steps to re-close beaches and bars.

On Wednesday, Baker urged residents to continue practicing social distancing to keep the virus at bay.

"We have a big weekend coming up, it's the Fourth of July, and I really hope people continue to take things seriously," Baker said during a press conference at the Greater Boston YMCA.

"There are no victory laps from COVID... It's not going to take the summer off," he said, urging people to continue wearing masks and practicing social distancing and hygiene.

Also Wednesday, the state will begin accepting applications Wednesday for a new $20 million fund that aims to help people behind on their rent or mortgage payments amid the coronavirus crisis.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced that travelers from the rest of New England, New York and New Jersey will no longer have to quarantine when they travel to Massachusetts.

In a bid to to provide a lift to the economy, Baker announced Tuesday visitors from seven nearby states would be exempt from a 14-day quarantine advisory upon arriving the state.

In a news conference, Baker said he was able to lift the guidelines for travelers from Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey starting Wednesday due to a "significant decline in cases and new hospitalizations" in those places.

"We believe this change reflects the facts in the ground, and is consistent with the Commonwealth's approach to COVID-19," he said.

"Our hope is that many folks will still be able to visit their favorite places in our great state," he said, acknowledging that the summer would continue to be difficult for residents and businesses.

Visitors from outside the neighboring seven states should still comply with the 14-day quarantine, a guideline that his been in place for nearly two months. This does not apply to workers deemed essential coming into the state for work purposes, Baker said.

Baker said anyone with symptoms of the coronavirus is urged not to enter the state.