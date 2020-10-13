Mass. Gov. Baker to Provide Update on Coronavirus Response

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker was set to update the public on his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic, Tuesday, amid an uptick in cases in the Bay State.

Baker was scheduled to hold a press conference at 12 p.m.

The scheduled remarks come after Massachusetts on Monday reported 765 new confirmed coronavirus cases and an additional 13 deaths.

There have now been 9,401 confirmed deaths and 136,933 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, is hovering right around 1%, according to the report.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the daily COVID-19 report, however, is listed as 9,617, which would indicate there are 216 more deaths that are considered probable at this time.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has increased to 511. Of that number, 82 were listed as being in intensive care units and 32 are intubated, according to DPH.

Meanwhile, the administration announced a $171 million plan to support renters and tenants ahead of the end of the state's eviction moratorium, which expires Saturday.

Gov. Charlie Baker has indicated that he likely will not extend the statewide moratorium on evictions, which expires Saturday. Housing rights advocates held a rally at the Boston Common Sunday, calling on the governor to step in as many tenants remain unemployed due to the pandemic.

The Eviction Diversion Initiative was announced Monday, amid warnings from activists that about the dangers of forcing people out of their homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

The initiative adds $100 million to the Residential Assistance for Families in Transition renter and landlord relief program, nearly $50 million for rapid rehousing programs like HomeBASE that are used when tenants get evicted and millions for other services, the administration said.

"This strategy has been designed to be user friendly and easily accessible for tenants and landlords in need, and is comprised of new or expanded programs to help people stay in their homes," Baker said in a statement.

Anyone with questions about evictions in Massachusetts will be able to call 211 starting Tuesday, officials said. There's also eviction resource information on a state website.

Warning cries over a coming "wave" of forced housing removals reverberated at a rally on Boston Common Sunday afternoon, where activists called on lawmakers to do something about the looming statewide eviction crisis before the ban is lifted on Saturday, Oct. 17.

Tenants and homeowners at risk of eviction could be pushed into crowded conditions, activists have argued. Landlords and real estate leaders contend the inability to remove tenants exposes them to financial harm.

Baker has the power to once again extend his statewide moratorium on evictions and foreclosures for up to 90 days, but he has indicated that he is unlikely to do so. He already pushed back the original Aug. 18 end to the policy.

Sunday's rally called for the passage of a bill that would keep a moratorium in place until one year after the COVID-19 state of emergency ends, freeze rent during that span and create a fund to help distressed small landlords. The measure cleared the Legislature's Housing Committee on a party-line vote, but since then has not advanced.

Baker's plan is the result of of talks with judicial leaders, lawmakers and the housing community.

The federal Centers for Disease Control implemented its own eviction moratorium that runs through the end of the year, and the Baker administration said it will become effective once Massachusetts' moratorium expires.

The CDC edict bans evictions of people who meet certain criteria, like making less than a certain amount (see the full list here), for non-payment of rent. It lets eviction proceedings begin in court, but judges may not issue the final order allowing landlords to evict renters until after the order expires -- that's currently set for the end of the year.