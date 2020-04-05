Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker was set to brief the public the response to the coronavirus outbreak, Sunday, as the number of cases and deaths due to COVID-19 continue to rise.

Baker and other officials were expected to speak around 12:30 p.m. after touring a testing facility for first responders at Patriots Place, located at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

The appearance comes after health officials on Saturday announced the state's death toll from the new coronavirus has surpassed 200.

The state reported 24 new deaths on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 216.

Health officials also announced 1,334 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, meaning the number of Bay State residents who have tested positive for the virus so far is 11,736.

The majority of those infected are in Middlesex, Suffolk, Essex, Norfolk, Worcester and Plymouth counties.

To date, there are 480 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at long-term care facilities across the state, according to the DPH. Health officials say 94 long-term care facilities have reported at least one case of the virus.

Fifteen residents at a nursing home in Norwood, Massachusetts, have died, with about half of them testing positive for coronavirus.

More than 1,000 Massachusetts residents have been hospitalized since the outbreak's start. For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, pneumonia, or death.

As of Saturday, nearly 69,000 people have been tested for the virus, with 5,838 new tests conducted since yesterday.

Experts warn the worst is still to come, however. The latest models show the state could see up to 172,000 coronavirus cases when the surge hits sometime between April 10 and April 20.

On Friday, Gov. Charlie Baker announced a new contact tracing program that he said will help limit the further spread of the coronavirus across the commonwealth. The program will focus on alerting individuals who may have come in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 so they can self-quarantine or be tested themselves.

Baker said Massachusetts will be the first state to launch this type of initiative. Nearly 1,000 workers will be deployed to connect with COVID-19 patients and their contacts. Announcing the new initiative, Baker said it was time to start going on offense against the disease.