Mass. Governor's Race: Harvard Prof. Allen Outraised Rivals in August

Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz raised $35,849 in August toward her bid to be governor of Massachusetts, while former Sen. Ben Downing hauled in $23,600 over the month from mostly small-dollar donors, according to his campaign.

The totals put both Democrats behind the pace set by Harvard professor Danielle Allen, who previously announced she had raised over $100,000 for the month.

Chang-Diaz's report filed Friday with the Office of Campaign and Political Finance showed the Jamaica Plain Democrat sitting on $298,831 after spending a little over $14,000 in August. Meanwhile, neither Downing's nor Allen's full reports were available, but Downing's campaign said he had $83,000 in the bank.

"The spike in low-dollar contributions that we saw this month reflects a campaign that is as fundamentally grassroots as it comes. Ben is spending every single day going town to town, city to city, to talk about his vision for a state government that isn't afraid to tackle climate change, economic justice, and racial equity head on," said Christina Gregg, deputy campaign manager for Downing.

Sue O’Connell sat down with Democratic candidate for Massachusetts governor, Danielle Allen, a Harvard professor who is the first Black woman to run for governor as a member of a major party in state history.

The East Boston Democrat's campaign said nearly 90% of the money he raised in August came from Massachusetts, and over 90% of the contributions were for $100 or less.

"He is building a multi-racial, intergenerational, statewide coalition united around the idea that we should expect more from the people we elect to serve us on Beacon Hill – now more than ever," Gregg said.

Allen's campaign did not say how much cash it had saved through the summer; she had $335,527 at the end of July. Meanwhile, Attorney General Maura Healey has said previously she would make a decision on her plans for 2022 this fall, and she would start any campaign with more than $2.3 million in the bank.