Mass. guardsman accused of leaking defense info argues he should be released while awaiting trial

Lawyers for the Air National Guardsman from Massachusetts accused of leaking classified information online argue in new court filings that their client should be released while he awaits trial.

Thursday's filings in federal court in Boston say the government has failed to show that Jack Teixeira, 21, of North Dighton, had any desire to harm others, according to The Boston Globe. Teixeira's lawyers argue that the information he allegedly leaked was "shared primarily among teenagers" on a forum dedicated to war and combat-based videogames.

The federal judge presiding over the case is weighing the defense's appeal of a magistrate's decision that Teixeira must remain behind bars while the case plays out. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Sept. 22.

Teixeira's alleged crimes have made national headlines since his arrest back in April. He was indicted in June by a federal grand jury in Boston on six counts of willful retention and transmission of classified information relating to national defense.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Each count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Teixeira is accused of misusing his top-secret clearance while working as an Air National Guardsman, by accessing classified information not related to his job. Investigators said he was posting that information on social media group chats since early last year.

He allegedly tried destroying evidence once he realized that he was being investigated, with prosecutors adding that his actions have endangered U.S. security.

The Associated Press reported that the breach exposed secrets involving the Russian war in Ukraine, the capabilities and geopolitical interests of other nations and other national security issues.

Prosecutors and national security experts alike have questioned why and how Teixeira had access to such sensitive information dealing with national security considering he had been suspended in high school for comments made about guns and violence, and had been repeatedly denied a firearms license because of concerns raised by local police.