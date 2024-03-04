Jack Teixeira

Mass. guardsman accused of leaking military documents expected to plead guilty in federal case

Teixeira's change of plea hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday

By Alysha Palumbo

The North Dighton, Massachusetts, Air National Guardsman accused of leaking military secrets online is set to change his plea to guilty on Monday.

Jack Teixeira is accused of sharing information about the war in Ukraine and other sensitive topics on the social media platform "Discord." He's facing 60 years in prison, if convicted, and a fine of up to $1.5 million.

Teixeira, 22, had been working at Otis Air National Guard Base on Cape Cod since 2019. He was arrested by the FBI last April at his Dighton home.

Jack Teixeira, the Massachusetts Air National Guard member accused of leaking highly classified military documents on a social media platform, is expected to plead guilty in his federal case, according to court papers filed Thursday.
Teixeira was indicted on six counts of "willful retention and transmission of national defense information."

With his expected guilty plea Monday, NBC10 Boston Legal Analyst Michael Coyne said the sentencing guidelines will give Teixeira credit for cooperation, but it will ultimately be up to the judge to decide how long his sentence will be.

"He had to take a hard look at the evidence, he and his lawyers, and realize the likelihood of finding him not guilty was low, and so at the end of the day, whatever he can fashion from a plea deal is probably better than what he would have gotten had he gone to trial, lost and been convicted," said Coyne.

Teixeira's change of plea hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday.

