Mass. gun law opponents challenge restrictions on young adults

Firearms owners added another prong to their campaign against a sweeping Massachusetts law, filing a new federal lawsuit late last week challenging its constitutionality.

While other lawsuits and a repeal campaign continue to unfold, a coalition of industry groups including the National Rifle Association and Massachusetts gun owners on Friday sued over firearm age restrictions included in the wide-reaching package Gov. Maura Healey signed in July.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Plaintiffs argue the law violates Second Amendment rights by preventing Bay Staters older than 18 but younger than 21 from possessing or carrying handguns and semiautomatic firearms.

"Adults between the ages of 18 and 20 are part of 'the people,' and there is no historical tradition of limiting the firearms rights of adults on account of their age," they wrote in their complaint. "And as for the types of firearms that Massachusetts forbids them from owning, much less carrying, there can be no dispute that they qualify as 'arms' within the 'plain text' meaning of the Second Amendment."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

People ages 18 to 20 years old in Massachusetts can acquire firearm identification cards, but that document does not grant the ability to purchase, possess or transfer handguns or semiautomatic firearms, according to plaintiffs. To do so, someone would need to obtain a license to carry, which the law restricts only to people 21 and older.

One of the plaintiffs is Mack Escher of Brewster, a student at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy who falls in the 18-to-20 age range. He has a firearm identification card, but under the new law is unable to purchase or possess a handgun or semiautomatic firearm.

He was joined in the lawsuit by the Gun Owners' Action League, Commonwealth Second Amendment, the Firearms Policy Coalition Inc, the Second Amendment Foundation and the NRA as well as the national group Gun Owners of America Inc.

"Massachusetts's new gun control law is one of the most severe attacks on the right to keep and bear arms in our nation's history," John Commerford, executive director of the NRA Institute for Legislative Action, said in a statement alongside the lawsuit. "Vindicating the rights of young adults is just our first step towards dismantling this unconstitutional law."

Supporters of the massive law here argue that it will save lives, especially as police work to limit the spread of untraceable "ghost guns," and keep gun violence rates in Massachusetts low.

Plaintiffs cited the U.S. Supreme Court's 2022 New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen decision, which deemed unconstitutional a New York law that required applicants to show special need to obtain a concealed carry license. That landmark decision served as a catalyst for the Massachusetts legislation two years later.

The new case focused on young adult firearms rights is the latest piece of a broad effort targeting the new restrictions and reforms.

It's at least the third lawsuit filed in federal court so far. The first challenge, filed soon after Healey signed the measure, focused on new licensing and training frameworks. Plaintiffs dropped that case in December after the Legislature delayed the effective date of a requirement for applicants to complete a live-fire training course.

The second case, filed in October, argues that updated definitions for assault-style weapons in the Massachusetts law violate the Second Amendment.

That case, known as Recchia v. Healey, is ongoing. On Friday, the assistant attorney general representing Massachusetts asked a judge for more time to outline the state's push to dismiss the suit, writing that she is also busy working on a multistate lawsuit challenging the Office of Management and Budget's potential federal funding freeze.

"That case was filed shortly after the Governor's first request for an extension in this action and has involved temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction proceedings, with frequent, urgent filing deadlines, including further preliminary injunction briefing due today, February 14, 2025, and a hearing on the motion to be held on Friday, February 21, 2025," Assistant Attorney General Vanessa Arslanian wrote in a motion filed in the gun case Friday. "A brief extension, therefore, will permit undersigned counsel to adequately prepare the reply memorandum."

U.S. District Court Judge Richard Stearns granted the extension Tuesday, giving Arslanian until March 3 to file a memo in support of her motion to dismiss the firearms lawsuit.

Meanwhile, firearms owners are also hoping to undo the law by securing the support of voters.

A group of Second Amendment supporters and gun owners known as the Civil Rights Coalition secured enough voter signatures to put a question on the 2026 ballot proposing to repeal the law.