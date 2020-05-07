Massachusetts

Mass. Gun Shops Allowed to Reopen as Judge Overturns Governor’s Order

Gun shop owners "have constitutional rights that deserve respect and vindication," a federal judge said

file photo of guns at a gun store
NBC News

Gun shops in Massachusetts will be allowed to reopen, a federal judge said Thursday after a group of owners sued the governor over his decision to include them in non-essential businesses shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Douglas Woodlock said during a virtual hearing that the governor’s order infringed on residents’ Second Amendment rights and must be overturned, The Boston Globe reported.

“There is no justification here,” the judge said. “These plaintiffs ... have constitutional rights that deserve respect and vindication. And it becomes necessary for a court to do that.”

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

New Hampshire 4 mins ago

Concern of 3-Year-Old Boy Leads to Rescue of Elderly Neighbor Trapped in Basement

coronavirus 45 mins ago

Mass. Sees 132 More Coronavirus Deaths, 1,696 More Confirmed Cases

The judge said he will impose restrictions on gun shops for when they do reopen, like requiring them to operate by appointment only.

Gun background checks in New Hampshire have more than doubled over this time last year, as the coronavirus pandemic takes hold.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MassachusettscoronavirusCharlie BakerSecond Amendmentgun shops
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us